Former WWE champion provides heartbreaking update following surgery

A former WWE champion recently provided a heartbreaking update following his neck surgery. The name in question is former RAW Tag Team Champion Erik of The Viking Raiders.

The former 24/7 champion was last seen on the September 4, 2023, episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Ivar to go against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The Viking Raiders came out victorious. However, he hasn't been seen on WWE television since. According to several reports, the star suffered an injury that kept him out of action.

Erik recently took to his Instagram to provide a heartbreaking update on his injury as he had to go through C6/C7 neck fusion surgery.

The superstar shared some photos after his surgery, thanking the hospital staff and WWE for making sure he was taken care of during this challenging time.

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL, and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online."

Another WWE Superstar recently had to go through a similar surgery

Braun Strowman has been out for quite some time. The star shared in June that he had to go through a neck fusion surgery as well.

Strowman took to his Instagram to provide an update after the C4/C5 fusion surgery.

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us. This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes."

However, Strowman recently shared some great news regarding his recovery.

Fans hope to see The Viking Raiders star recover soon and return to his best. It remains to be seen how long it will take him to recover.

We at Sportskeeda wish Erik a speedy recovery and hope he returns stronger than ever.

