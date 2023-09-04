RAW star shares three-word response to brutal beatdown at WWE Payback

A RAW Superstar interfered during the tag-team title match at WWE Payback and paid the price for it, suffering a brutal beatdown. They have now taken to Instagram to issue a response.

There was a shocking title change at Payback when Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, Balor and Priest were not without help. The match saw Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh all interfere on behalf of the team.

Although McDonagh is not actually part of The Judgment Day, he has spent the last few weeks on RAW aiding the stable. He did so again at Payback and suffered the consequences for it when Kevin Owens powerbombed him through the announce table.

The Irishman took to Instagram to react to the beatdown with a determined response.

"For the cause," wrote McDonagh.

Damian Priest reacts to WWE Payback title win

Damian Priest and Finn Balor's title win was historic for The Judgment Day, with all four members now holding championship gold.

However, the victory was a huge landmark for Priest in particular. The Puerto Rican star won the Money in the Bank Ladder match in June and is now the only superstar to hold the briefcase along with the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the same time.

The former United States Champion took to Twitter to react to the achievement, stating that it was "wild."

"Remember that time I became the 1st person in history to have the #MITB briefcase and both #WWERaw & #Smackdown tag team titles? Good times. I am now the @WWE Undisputed Señor Money In The Bank World tag team Champion. Wild stuff!" wrote Priest.

