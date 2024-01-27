RAW star is "the real John Cena" according to WWE official

John Cena was presented as WWE's top good guy for more than a decade during his full-time in-ring career. In a recent podcast episode, WWE official Road Dogg claimed Chad Gable is like a real-life version of the legendary wrestler.

Gable currently performs on RAW alongside fellow Alpha Academy members Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis. The 37-year-old is widely viewed as one of WWE's best technical wrestlers. Before joining WWE, he represented the United States in amateur wrestling at the 2012 Olympics.

On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg only had positive things to say about what Gable is like behind the scenes:

"He's a great human, a great employee, a great wrestler. He might be the real John Cena. I don't know, he's just a really good guy and he really works hard. Take your vitamins and say your prayers, Jack!" [1:11:37 – 1:12:00]

Gable's most recent match ended in defeat against Ivar on the January 22 episode of RAW.

Road Dogg on Chad Gable's most impressive WWE storyline

In the second half of 2023, Chad Gable set his sights on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy member unsuccessfully challenged for the title on the August 21 and September 4 episodes of RAW.

Although Gable failed to capture the gold, Road Dogg thought the RAW star thrived as a babyface singles competitor:

"Chad Gable, to me, is in his prime, you know what I mean? His resurgence of his wrestling ability, in my mind, over the period of the storyline with Gunther and for the Intercontinental Championship, man, just reminded me personally of what a hell of an athlete and a model American that Chad Gable is." [1:11:05 – 1:11:32]

Gable is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He has not yet held a singles title.

