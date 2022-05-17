RAW star willing to face Goldberg if the WWE Hall of Famer returns

Bobby Lashley is prepared to face Goldberg again if WWE’s higher-ups want the two superstars to renew their rivalry.

Last year, Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Goldberg at SummerSlam after the referee deemed that the injured legend could no longer continue. The heavyweights fought again in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel, which resulted in the WCW legend picking up the win.

Speaking to So Catch, The All Mighty gave his out-of-character thoughts on how he felt stepping into the ring with the Hall of Famer.

“I like Goldberg,” Lashley said. “Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, comes out there, you know Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there, seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that’ll raise my hand and take it any time.” [9:15-9:35]

Goldberg has not competed in a match since losing against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. He currently has no dates left on his contract as an in-ring talent.

Bobby Lashley's take on Goldberg and other WWE legends returning

Fans are often divided when legends return to the ring at major events such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania. While some are happy to see veteran superstars back in action, others think younger competitors deserve a chance in the spotlight.

Lashley, who still performs full-time at the age of 45, has no problem with the likes of Goldberg, 55, appearing sporadically on WWE programming.

"I’m a fan," Lashley said. "I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys, you’re not gonna hear too many negatives. You’re probably never gonna hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business." [9:05-9:15]

Goldberg clarified before his most recent match against Reigns that he does not plan to retire from wrestling. The two-time Universal Champion added that he will continue performing as long as people still have faith in him.

