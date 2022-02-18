"I don't wanna insult anybody" - Goldberg addresses WWE retirement talk

Goldberg has no plans to immediately retire after his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer said in a video on Instagram that the match could be his last in WWE. He added that he has “bittersweet” feelings heading into the event due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the legendary superstar acknowledged that some people may think he is taking someone’s spot on the card. However, as long as WWE’s higher-ups believe in him, he wants to continue performing.

“When have you been there too long?" said Goldberg. "I don’t wanna tarnish anything, I don’t wanna insult anybody, I don’t wanna take a spot that’s not mine, but somebody’s got faith in me, and I need to reflect upon that and have faith in myself.”

The veteran picked up a statement-making victory over Bobby Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel in October 2021. He thanked WWE commentator Corey Graves for telling him after the match that it was one of the best of his career.

Goldberg is not ready to retire yet

At 55, the former world champion is the oldest active in-ring performer in WWE. His current contract will expire after his match against Roman Reigns, meaning he might never compete in WWE again after Elimination Chamber.

Asked if he is ready to call time on his career, the WCW icon said he will never be prepared for that moment:

“No, I’ll never be ready to be done," Goldberg continued. "Never, to be honest with you. It’s something I can’t explain. Once a warrior, always a warrior. You can’t take it out of me.”

The two-time Universal Champion also said in the interview that he will re-sign with WWE if he recaptures the title from Reigns in Saudi Arabia. He explained that he has too much respect for WWE to walk out on the company as a title holder.

