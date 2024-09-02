RAW star who hasn't wrestled in 4 months teases going after the NXT Champion Ethan Page

"All Ego" Ethan Page is still the NXT Champion after No Mercy 2024. In an incredible main event, he retained his title. But being the Champion means that all eyes are on him, and one RAW star who hasn't wrestled in months teased going after him.

The main event of NXT No Mercy 2024 saw Ethan Page put his title on the line against TNA's Joe Hendry. Trick Williams was the special guest referee. There didn't seem to be high expectations for the in-ring quality of the match, but both Page and Hendry knocked it out of the park.

Being the target man isn't easy, and Page is now being eyed by Ivar of WWE RAW. The Viking Raiders member hasn't wrestled since losing to Oba Femi on the April 30 edition of NXT.

Shawn Michaels had a very interesting assessment of Ethan Page

Shawn Michaels seems to have brought a new lease on life in NXT in the last few years - having to go through multiple transitions, such as the "2.0 era" and Vince McMahon's complete revamp of the brand.

With McMahon gone, Michaels has taken full control of NXT and seems to be doing a great job of it. There's an exciting pool of talent and HBK is now thrilled to add another major name, Giulia.

During an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, The Heartbreak Kid said he swooped in when he found out Ethan Page was available:

"I will say this. Soon as I found out he was available, it was something that I started looking into immediately. Again, because you're talking about a great deal of experience, seasoned [and] comfortable. Somebody that knows what they're doing out there," Shawn Michaels said.

Not only this, but Michaels said that Page has much "untapped potential." It will be interesting to follow his career trajectory and see what comes of it.

