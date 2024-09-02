Shawn Michaels sends 3-word message as he poses next to WWE's newest blockbuster signing

Shawn Michaels helped put on another great show as NXT No Mercy 2024 is in the books now. It would set up the stage for a major WWE debut and he posed next to the debuting star with a three-word message.

One of the highly-anticipated matches on the NXT No Mercy card was Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title against Jaida Parker. The match was an instant classic, with The Prodigy retaining her title and nearly tying Asuka for most premium live event wins for a woman in NXT. However, after the match, she was confronted by the debuting Giulia, who seemed to be going right after the main title.

In a three-word message backstage from the Gorilla position, Shawn Michaels posted a photo of himself and NXT General Manager Ava next to Giulia, with HBK saying "Believe the hype."

"Believe the hype. Welcome to #WWENXT, @giulia0221g," posted Shawn.

Shawn Michaels also had a wholesome post-match interaction with Joe Hendry

Although fans preferred seeing Giulia's debut as the real way to end the show at NXT No Mercy, Joe Hendry still put on an incredible performance and exceeded expectations in his biggest match yet in WWE.

In a wholesome interaction after NXT No Mercy, The Heartbreak Kid spoke to Joe Hendry and praised him for his efforts even after falling short to Ethan Page. The finish, of course, was controversial as Ethan Page hit a low blow that was completely missed by special guest referee, Trick Williams.

Either way, Joe Hendry got an invite back to NXT whenever he wanted. It has been a running joke on social media for a little while now that Hendry is essentially a WWE Superstar, without signing up. That of course, isn't technically true as he is contracted to TNA. But the WWE-TNA relationship has possibly benefited him more than any star on either side.

