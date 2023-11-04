Raw Superstar botches popular move to kick off WWE Crown Jewel

This year's WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Sami Zayn up against JD McDonagh in what was considered a grudge match between the two men.

McDonagh started the match on top, but Zayn was able to turn the tide. He attempted to flip JD with his feet, but the potential Judgment Day member failed to get any rotation and instead fell against the ropes.

JD was able to recover and continue the match, so there was no injury from it, but with the lack of rotation, he could have seriously got hurt.

This is a sequence that is used by WWE Superstars regularly as one of their signatures, so it was a fluke for JD to have missed the rotation on such a grand scale.

The two men were able to finish the match despite the error, with Zayn picking up the win with a Helluva Kick followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb. McDonagh appeared to suffer an injury as his hip bled throughout the match from what appeared to be a rope burn, which could be one of the reasons why Zayn was able to pick up the pace in the closing moments of the match.

