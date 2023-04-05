RAW Superstar comments on the finish of Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Title match at WrestleMania 39 

Following Roman Reigns' latest defense of his championship, top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has commented on the match as well as his involvement in it.

In the closing moments of the main event bout between Cody Rhodes and Reigns this past Sunday at WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and his tag partner, Sami Zayn, tried to neutralize the threat of Roman's cousins. The Usos attempted to aid The Tribal Chief in winning the match via underhanded tactics.

Despite Kevin and Sami's best efforts, Reigns was still able to walk away with the win. Whilst speaking on the Today Show, KO was asked to share his thoughts on the main event this past Sunday at WrestleMania.

"We did our best to make things right, and once again we kept The Usos, they didn’t belong in that match, we made sure they didn’t have too big of an impact on everything that happened and, you know, it just went the way it was." [From 3:12 to 3:25.]

Check out the full interview below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were able to make history on night 1 of WrestleMania 39 as they defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns comments on his huge WrestleMania win

After defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Head of The Table's run as champion extended to a staggering 945 days and counting.

Following his victory over the American Nightmare, Roman Reigns took to social media to state that his almost 1000-day reign as champion is far from over.

"We’re just getting started. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania #TribalChief," he wrote.

During his almost three-year reign with the gold, Roman defeated top WWE Superstars such as Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, and most recently, Cody Rhodes.

How long can Roman Reigns last as the Undisputed Champion? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

