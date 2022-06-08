RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali reacts to old match at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently reacted to a fan's tweet about his Survivor Series match a few years ago.

Mustafa Ali debuted on the main roster in 2017 and competed on 205 Live. In October that year, Ali defeated former NXT Superstar Tony Nese to become the number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship. He then faced champion Buddy Murphy at Survivor Series in 2018 for the title.

The former leader of Retribution responded to a fan's tweet about the Cruiserweight Title match. The clip featured a part of the match where Ali was climbing up to the top rope, and Murphy pushed him outside the ring.

"@SNM_Buddy was on one leg that night too."

After an intense fight, Murphy defeated Mustafa with Murphy's Law, retaining his title at Survivor Series 2018.

Mustafa Ali has been moved back to WWE Main Event

The 36-year-old superstar asked for his release earlier this year but was denied. He was off television for a while before returning on the April 25th edition of RAW and confronted The Miz and Theory.

Ali competed against Theory for the United States Championship at Hell in a Cell premium live event in his hometown but couldn't capture the title. He vented on social media about his unhappiness with the match's conclusion.

Following his loss against Theory at Hell in a Cell, Ali on WWE's Main Event tapings before RAW. He took to Twitter to share the update:

With Ali's quest for the United States Championship seemingly coming to an end, it is yet to be seen whether he will compete for another title. You can check out more updates about him here.

