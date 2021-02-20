"I don’t know what I would do without Fit" - RAW Superstar praises Fit Finlay, opens up on WWE rejection

Fit Finlay is a WWE producer who has been credited with the development of the women's division. After a long in-ring career, Fit Finlay started training WWE Superstars early in the 2000s. After an in-ring return for a few years, he returned to the role in 2012. Several women's wrestlers have described how Finlay has helped them throughout their careers, and Lana just joined that group.

Lana is a WWE Superstar, and she currently competes on the RAW brand. She hasn't won a title yet, but she has earned a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match alongside her partner, Naomi. Finlay has had a legendary wrestling career that dates back to 1974. He competed for WCW and WWE before he transitioned to a backstage role.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, RAW Superstar Lana heaped praise on Fit Finlay. She recalled how he supported her earlier in her career:

"Gosh, I don’t know what I would do without Fit, to be honest. He’s so brilliant. I’ll never forget – and we were able to show this on Total Divas – but in 2017, I was training and training, going down to NXT on my off days, not having any off days, training with Fit on my off days, and training with Fit at live events , and then I was told that I wasn’t ready."

“They told me, ‘You’re just not athletic.’ I’ll never forget that [laughs]. This is like May 2017. I was like ‘OK’ and of course I come out of the room and bawling [crying] and I run to Fit. Fit looked at me and he goes ‘don’t stop.’ He goes ‘it’s your choice. If you want to stop, then that’s your choice. But don’t stop because they’re telling you something. We’re going to go out there and continue to prove them wrong. If you want to quit, no worries. If you don’t, keep on going.’"

Lana has battled obstacles throughout her WWE career. From the fans' criticism to Nia Jax's table-smashing streak, Lana has dealt with various challenges. She continues to push forward as a Superstar on WWE RAW.

Lana also thanked Fit Finlay for his support in WWE

Nia Jax and Lana on WWE RAW

Lana revealed that following this incident, Fit Finlay continued to work with her on her in-ring skills, and he encouraged her to keep going. She even revealed that they had been training together very recently, and she thanked him for his continuing support.

“And he just kept working with me and kept on going. And if I would have quit back then, I wouldn’t be where I am now, so I’m thankful for that. He believed in me when no one else did, even when I didn’t believe in myself. So I’m very, very thankful. I was actually able to train with him last week and the week before and the Performance Center and I was just so happy. He’s so amazing.”

Lana repeatedly praised Finlay and emphasized that he has helped her throughout her WWE career. She credited the Irish legend for supporting her through some difficult times, and she recently described how Becky Lynch has done the same thing.

The full interview with Lana can be found here.