RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley turns heel

On the latest edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked her tag team partner Liv Morgan.

After losing their match against Sasha Banks and Naomi for the women's tag team championship, Ripley and Morgan got into a verbal altercation. This was followed by The Nightmare venting her frustrations on Morgan by physically attacking her. Thus, resulting in the former RAW Women's Champion turning heel.

While the duo have worked together in the recent past as a tag team, the brewing tensions have reached their peak.

Responding to a tweet from WWE, the 25-year-old superstar stated that what she did to Liv Morgan was the right thing to do.

"The right thing," Ripley wrote.

Was Rhea Ripley's heel turn a long time coming?

Rhea Ripley made her RAW debut last year as a face. The Nightmare then successfully defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Recently, on the Instagram handle of BT Sports WWE, Ripley participated in a 'This or That' game. The former women's champion was asked to share her preferences on premium live events, favorite wrestlers, and favorite brands. When asked about her preference on being a heel or a face, The Nightmare revealed that she would rather be a heel than a face.

The tension between LIV FOR BRUTALITY had been building up for quite a while now. A few weeks ago, on an episode of RAW, Ripley shoved Morgan to the mat before walking out on her partner. The two superstars later made up in a backstage segment. It remains to be seen whether a match between the two women is on the cards at WrestleMania Backlash.

