WWE RAW Superstar says The Miz has the worst finisher of all time

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil believes that the worst finisher of all time belongs to The Miz. "The A-Lister" uses the Skull Crushing Finale as his signature move, and he's found a lot of success with it. But the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion isn't impressed with the maneuver.

Titus O'Neil recently appeared for a Rapid Fire Q&A session with WWE AL AN host Nathalie Mamo, and the former WWE Tag Team Champion answered many questions. For example, he was asked to name the WWE Superstar with the worst finisher of all time. To answer the question, O'Neil quickly pointed to The Miz.

The comment is at the 1:34 mark in this clip.

Using the Skull Crushing Finale, The Miz won the WWE Championship in 2010, But O'Neil was quick to criticize the maneuver. He didn't explain why he dislikes it. Instead, he just said it's the worst finisher in WWE.

Plenty of WWE stars have lackluster finishers. Wade Barrett's Wasteland remains one of the least impactful signature moves of all time. But many fans might disagree with O'Neil's view that the Skull Crushing Finale is the worst.

The Miz has been a WWE mainstay for over 15 years

The Miz in WWE

The Miz has become one of the WWE's most recognizable Superstars. He won his first and only WWE title on an episode of WWE RAW in 2010. He went on to successfully defend the title against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27, though he had a lot of help from The Rock.

"The A-Lister" has also had some memorable runs with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Currently, he holds the Money in the Bank contract, as Adam Pearce gave it back to him a few weeks ago on WWE RAW. Once again, The Miz is hoping to cash it in so he can become the WWE Champion.