RAW Superstar sends two-word warning after volunteering to face Randy Orton

A RAW Superstar volunteered to face Randy Orton. He has now issued a warning to everyone.

Karrion Kross first signed with WWE in 2020 and made an immediate impact in NXT. He dominated the entire roster and eventually became the NXT Champion. However, since making it to the main roster, Kross' career has seemingly failed to reach similar highs.

He was starting to gain prominence after forming The Final Testament but found himself adrift again after The Authors of Pain were released from the company. His last televised match took place in December 2024.

Hence, Karrion Kross saw an opportunity after Kevin Owens backed out of his WrestleMania 41 match against Orton due to a neck injury and said that he'd be open to facing The Viper. Now, he has put the entire roster on notice.

"Fall + Pray. ⏳"

Check out his post below:

Otis also recently called out Randy Orton

Randy Orton was involved in a highly personal feud with Kevin Owens that was set to culminate in a match at WrestleMania 41. However, Owens announced last week on SmackDown that he was dealing with some neck issues for some time, and he won't be able to compete at The Show of Shows. This has left The Viper without a WrestleMania opponent.

However, it seems the WWE veteran has one more superstar who would love to face him.

Speaking to The Five Count, Otis said that he's always wanted to feud with Orton and feels it would be a good matchup since they were polar opposites of each other.

"I've always wanted to get an angle with Randy in a singles. You get the two polar opposites. You got the good-looking, God-looking man Randy Orton vs. the blue-collar man Otis. Let's get in the cage, brother," Otis said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will find a replacement to face at WrestleMania 41.

