RAW superstar shares details of scrapped WWE storyline involving Cardi B

A WWE superstar recently revealed some details of her scrapped storyline involving Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B.

Chelsea Green had to lose her former partner Sonya Deville to a knee injury when they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions together. Green held auditions for her Chelsea's Got Talent segments to determine her new tag team partner.

It was supposed to be a longer storyline, but it got scrapped after Piper Niven made herself one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo then successfully defended their titles twice before losing them to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on RAW last week.

In an appearance on Spencer Loves Interviews, Chelsea Green was asked about the original plans for Chelsea's Got Talent. Green revealed that she wanted to bring Cardi B as her partner in the end or at least get to wrestle the Bodak Yellow rapper.

"If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B," Green said. "If I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. I mean, there was just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent. What I really liked is that we saw people from all over. We did see main roster talent and announcers. We saw Cathy Kelly."

She added:

"We saw R Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't really seen yet. Karmen (Petrovic) from NXT auditioned. We saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills, so it could have been anyone and I hadn't decided yet. It was only just the preliminary rounds. Nobody made it to the semifinals and the finals." [4:56 - 5:39]

Chelsea Green had a long-term plan for her storyline, but WWE had other plans for them. At least Green and Piper Niven had a solid run as champions, even though it would have been better if they defended their titles more.

Cardi B teased WrestleMania 40 appearance

In an interview with Hot 97 back in September, the WAP rapper discussed possibly making an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

"I would love to attend," Cardi said. "I don't know what to do. I don't know whether I have to perform or slap a bitch, but like I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling, I used to be crazy for it."

Some of the Grammy Award winner's favorite WWE superstars include Batista and Eddie Guerrero. She also showed love for Edge and Lita in a tweet last year.

Would you like to see a Chelsea vs. Cardi match at WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here