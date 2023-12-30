RAW Superstar shares an emotional moment with WWE fans; ends 642-day hiatus with return to the ring

WWE Superstar R-Truth shared an emotional moment with the fans after his match in Quebec, Canada this week.

WWE is conducting its Live Holiday Tour with several events across the US and Canada. This week, the tour moved to Quebec. The event featured several top stars from RAW including Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins among others.

Truth was in a match against the Nigerian Giant Omos. This was his first match in a Canadian live event in 642 days. He last faced the same opponent back in March 2022. The former 24/7 Champion was no match for the gargantuan Omos, and the 7-footer made quick work of him. However, after the match, Truth received a lot of applause from the WWE fans in attendance. He looked emotional and even got out of the ring to interact with some fans.

You can watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

R-Truth recently defeated JD McDonagh on WWE RAW

The multi-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, he has been actively involved with The Judgment Day. He was able to break into their locker room multiple times, much to the annoyance of members like Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Truth somehow felt that he was a member of the stable and that they needed to kick out JD McDonagh. This led to a Miracle on 34th Street Match between the two stars on the December 18 episode of Monday Night RAW. The high-stakes match came with the stipulation that the loser leaves The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

The two stars gave it all in the ring with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio ringside in the corner of McDonagh. JD held the advantage for most of the match, but things changed quickly when Truth inadvertently pinned him for the win.

The Judgment Day members poked fun at McDonagh's expense and Priest made it clear that he was not out of the faction yet.

Are you entertained with R-Truth's current run? Let us know in the comments section below.