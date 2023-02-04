Rhea Ripley has a surprise reaction to being ambushed by WWE Hall of Famer

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently had a surprising reaction to being ambushed by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number one and went the distance. Liv Morgan also had an impressive showing during the match and was the final superstar eliminated by Ripley after she entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number two.

However, Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix returned during the premium live event and attacked The Judgment Day. Phoenix got her hands on Ripley for a spear before The Eradicator escaped. The Hall of Famer is clearly out for revenge after Rhea brutally attacked her with a steel chair last October at Extreme Rules.

The Judgment Day member took to Twitter today to react to a message from a member of the WWE Universe.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently praised Rhea Ripley for coming a long way in her career.

The 26-year-old has already accomplished an incredible amount in her young career. One of the only blemishes on her resume is her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. She announced on this past Monday's episode of RAW that she will be challenging The Queen once again at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy claimed that Rhea Ripley is legit and has proven herself to fans and everyone in WWE.

"My opinion of her is that she's legit. I'm gonna tell you that right now, she's legit. Speaking of her, you know, winner of the Royal Rumble, this young lady has certainly come a long way in a short time. She has certainly proved herself to everybody in WWE, and she has certainly proved to the fans, the WWE Universe, that, 'Hey, I'm the one to take on Charlotte Flair and become the next women's champion.' So Rhea, god, I love you man, she's just doing fantastic things," said Teddy Long.

While Rhea may have her sights set on WrestleMania 39, she will likely have to deal with Beth Phoenix sometime before The Show of Shows. Time will tell when The Glamazon and The Eradicator meet inside the squared circle.

