RAW Underground debuted on WWE programming tonight as Shane McMahon showcased the new format whereby talents grappled in a ring with no ropes in a darkened, disused room in the WWE Performance Center with many new faces featuring.

While we saw WWE regulars like Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, Dolph Ziggler, and Erik from the Viking Raiders compete, another - Dabba-Kato - was named by WWE, and viewers were left in the dark about the identity of many of the stars involved.

Well, we, at Sportskeeda, can reveal the identities of some of the talents who appeared during RAW Underground's debut.

Who was involved in RAW Underground?

Dabba-Kato, AKA Babatunde Aiyegbusi, will be familiar to fans who watched WWE's The Main Event on Netflix, as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by eventual-winner Braun Strowman.

The 32-year-old is six-foot-nine and also played football, having participated in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason program, playing three preseason games before being released as part of roster cuts in 2015.

Meanwhile, two of the talents who appeared on the other side of the door before the ropeless ring was revealed are two men with very different jobs from one another.

The talent guarding the door was 7'3" Jordan Omogbehin, who also performed as the Giant Ninja in Akira Tozawa's faction at Backlash, and is a former basketball player who was recruited to the Performance Center in 2018.

Meanwhile, the smaller man who approached the door before slowly backing off was Ryan Ward, who is WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing.

Another talent who appeared was former RAW commentator Dio Maddin, who had a cameo at the end before being wiped out by Shelton Benjamin after The Hurt Business took over RAW Underground.