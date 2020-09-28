RAW Women's Championship match moved to WWE Clash of Champions main card

Tonight at WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush, the RAW Women's Championship will be on the line.

RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends her RAW Women's Championship against the challenger, Zelina Vega.

Previously, it had been announced that tonight's RAW Women's Championship match would take place during the WWE Clash of Champions kick off show before the main pay-per-view goes on the air.

However, PWInsider is now reporting that due to the cancellation of the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches, the RAW Women's Title match will now take place on the WWE Clash of Champions main card.

It was also noted that a new match for the Clash of Champions kick off show is being worked on currently.

WWE Clash of Champions card changes

Earlier today, it was reported by POST Wrestling that both the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches had seen drastic changes ahead of tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had been scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross at tonight's event inside the WWE ThunderDome.

However, after being absent from Friday Night's episode of SmackDown on FOX, it has been reported that Nikki Cross will not be appearing tonight during the pay-per-view.

In addition, Fightful has confirmed that WWE has been aware of Nikki Cross' absence from Clash of Champions since earlier this week.

POST Wrestling also noted that, according to their sources, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax against The Riott Squad is now "off."

As of yet, there has been no official announcement by the WWE regarding these championship match alterations or what the plans are, if there are any, about match replacements.

There has also been no confirmation as to why the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship matches have been changed.

Who do you think will leave WWE Clash of Champions as the RAW Women's Champion tonight? Asuka or Zelina Vega?