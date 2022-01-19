WWE teases Rey & Dominik Mysterio split

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE has teased a possible split between the father-son tag team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

On the show, Rey and Dominik partnered with the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). They fought in an eight-man tag team match against the Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode), Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

The babyface team would be victorious in the match, but some dissension ensued when Rey and Dominik tossed their partners over the top rope. Following this, Rey launched his son over the top rope as well.

While purely speculative, this could be the first hint towards a break up of the tag team, and a possible feud between the two men in the future.

Rey and Dominik first appeared on WWE TV together in 2005

After making his in-ring debut in 2019, it wasn't long before WWE placed Dominik into an on-screen role with his father Rey. The two went on to become formidable team and captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

But Dominik first appeared on television with his father back in 2005, during Rey's feud with Eddie Guerrero. In the storyline, Guerrero would claim that he was Dominik's real father, leading Latino Heat and Rey to compete in a now-infamous ladder match for custody of the child.

Rey would ultimately come out on top of the encounter, and Dominik would vanish, save for sporadic one-off cameos, until his return to screens, years later, as a capable in-ring worker.

Will Rey turn on his son at the Royal Rumble? Will WWE pull a swerve and have Dominik turn on his father? Or will the team continue into the future? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku