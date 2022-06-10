Reported reason on why WWE decided to pull Roman Reigns from Money in the Bank

Latest reports have emerged on why WWE decided to pull Roman Reigns from the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The Head of the Table recently signed a new contract as per which Reigns will work fewer dates with the company. He was not a part of the recent Hell in a Cell event and now it is reported that he will miss MITB too. There were initial plans for The Tribal Chief to defend his title against Riddle at the event but the promotion decided to alter its plans. His next title defense may be at WWE's big summer event SummerSlam.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE reps are of the opinion that the Money in the Bank ladder matches are good enough to sell the show. They also said that the initial plan was scrapped, keeping in mind Roman Reigns' newly signed contract.

The slate of Roman Reigns' upcoming opponents remains unchanged

Despite alterations in plans, the slate for The Tribal Chief's possible opponents has not changed.

While Cody Rhodes has emerged as one of Roman's future opponents, he is not in the immediate mix of things. The three names that are in contention to face Reigns in the near future are Riddle, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. The names emerged in Justin Barrasso's report for Sports Illustrated, which was then confirmed by Dave Meltzer of WOR.

"The expected slate of opponents for Reigns hasn’t changed, but he currently is no longer scheduled to work Money in the Bank. Riddle called out Reigns this week on Raw, and Orton is a bona fide star always ready to step into a main event opportunity. McIntyre has steadily been building momentum, which is important as we approach the summer," wrote Barrasso. [H/T - SI]

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see Riddle go up against Reigns sometime in the future as they have never fought each other in the past.

