Triple H and other superstars react to Vader's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H and other WWE legends have reacted to legendary professional wrestler Vader's Hall of Fame induction announcement.
This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is destined to be a special one as The Undertaker is set to join the prestigious list of superstars. Rumors have swirled that The Deadman could be a solo inductee this year, but the company has opted for a more traditional route.
Per Bleacher Report, Vader has been declared the second superstar to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame, much to the delight of fans. The news provoked reactions from several legends, including former Evolution members Triple H and Ric Flair.
The Cerebral Assassin said Vader was much more than just a great "big man".
John 'Bradshaw' Layfield feels Vader deserves the honor.
Ric Flair hailed Vader as one of his toughest competitors.
Mick Foley opined that he had some of the wildest matches of his career against the big man.
Vince McMahon to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame
WWE has announced that company chairman Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the 2022 Hall of Fame.
The Undertaker has been trending worldwide since the announcement. Fans and fellow superstars are of the opinion that The Phenom deserves the Hall of Fame more than anyone in the industry.
The Deadman, whose career spanned over 30 years, will receive the honor on April 1 following SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Prior to this, Vince McMahon had only inducted Stone Cold Steve Austin into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.
