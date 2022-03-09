Triple H and other superstars react to Vader's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H and other WWE legends have reacted to legendary professional wrestler Vader's Hall of Fame induction announcement.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is destined to be a special one as The Undertaker is set to join the prestigious list of superstars. Rumors have swirled that The Deadman could be a solo inductee this year, but the company has opted for a more traditional route.

Per Bleacher Report, Vader has been declared the second superstar to be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame, much to the delight of fans. The news provoked reactions from several legends, including former Evolution members Triple H and Ric Flair.

The Cerebral Assassin said Vader was much more than just a great "big man".

Triple H @TripleH



For his accomplishments and much more, proud to say he’s in the twitter.com/wwe/status/150… WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6016ww8kj BREAKING: As first reported by @BleacherReport , Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. #WWEHOF BREAKING: As first reported by @BleacherReport, Vader will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. #WWEHOF ms.spr.ly/6016ww8kj https://t.co/L3lizCgCcl With his imposing size and unbelievable agility, Vader was more than just a great “big man.” In front of the camera, he was Vader, behind the camera, Leon White was respected by his peers.For his accomplishments and much more, proud to say he’s in the #WWEHOF With his imposing size and unbelievable agility, Vader was more than just a great “big man.” In front of the camera, he was Vader, behind the camera, Leon White was respected by his peers. For his accomplishments and much more, proud to say he’s in the #WWEHOF! twitter.com/wwe/status/150…

John 'Bradshaw' Layfield feels Vader deserves the honor.

Ric Flair hailed Vader as one of his toughest competitors.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame! You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame! https://t.co/xABbJXEEEC

Mick Foley opined that he had some of the wildest matches of his career against the big man.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



Congratulations to the family of



My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. VADER IN HOF!Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. VADER IN HOF!Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOFMy matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. https://t.co/njjr2aqzG9

Vince McMahon to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has announced that company chairman Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker has been trending worldwide since the announcement. Fans and fellow superstars are of the opinion that The Phenom deserves the Hall of Fame more than anyone in the industry.

The Deadman, whose career spanned over 30 years, will receive the honor on April 1 following SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Prior to this, Vince McMahon had only inducted Stone Cold Steve Austin into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Who else do you think should go into this year's Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell