“Ready to take down The Bloodline” - Top WWE Superstar has bold prediction for SmackDown

Can anyone in WWE stop The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns' faction has been ruling over WWE with an iron fist in recent years and there looks to be no end to the group's dominance in 2023. But there are some WWE Superstars ready to step up and try to put an end to The Head of the Table.

Drew McIntyre was a guest on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his return to SmackDown last week, McIntyre made it quite clear that he's back to take down The Bloodline.

"Well, if you've been watching SmackDown last Friday, we're watching it right now when I came in and kicked everybody's butt," Drew McIntyre said. "And then this past Monday on RAW when Sheamus and I showed up and dropped The Bloodline. You can see that I'm looking a little bigger, a little angrier, and ready to take down The Bloodline. Take down The Usos this Friday, and Sheamus and I've been waiting for this match for a long time. I'm excited for this match." [51:59 - 52:45]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump @DMcIntyreWWE says #TheBloodline is only getting stronger and it's going to take a group effort to take them down. .@DMcIntyreWWE says #TheBloodline is only getting stronger and it's going to take a group effort to take them down. #WWETheBump https://t.co/3hz1cfDwxj

Are Drew McIntyre and Sheamus the key to taking down The Bloodline?

Many teams across RAW and SmackDown have tried to dethrone The Usos but have ultimately failed.

Despite that, Drew McIntyre is very confident that he and Sheamus have what it takes to defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso this Friday night.

"I feel that we are the favorites," Drew McIntyre said." I will say right now Jimmy and Jey are the best tag team of all time in my opinion. Been in the ring with them. I've watched them. I don't necessarily like how they get things done sometimes, but they're absolutely phenomenal performers. But realistically, even though they're brothers that have been together since day one in life, Sheamus and I have been together a lot longer in this industry. (...) We've been through all of life's ups and downs together for the past 20 years. We're the ones that are going to take down the ones this Friday on SmackDown." [53:14 - 54:03]

What do you make of Drew McIntyre's comments? Do you think the BangerBros will defeat The Usos this Friday night on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

