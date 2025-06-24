Real-life Bloodline legend urges WWE to sign viral wrestler Nikki Blackheart

Viral independent wrestler Nikki Blackheart has been urged to sign by WWE by real-life Bloodline legend, Rikishi.

The Stamford-based company has provided multiple platforms for up-and-coming wrestlers, including LFG, a reality competition where wrestlers compete for an NXT contract. The company has also launched WWE Evolve, featuring wrestlers from the Performance Center and the company's Independent Development system.

On social media, Rikishi posted a selfie with Blackheart and made a bold statement, hyping her up.

"Her name is @nikkiblackheart Remember her !! @wwe sign her up," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's post on social media:

Blackheart became viral in the wrestling world for her power and looks. It will be interesting to see if WWE signs her in the future.

Rikishi hasn't been pleased with WWE's booking of his son Jey Uso

Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on June 9, episode of RAW, ending his reign at 51 days. His father, Rikishi, wasn't pleased with the decision to take the title off The Yeet Man.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer criticised the company's decision to have Goldberg challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"We all know that's got to be nothing but the bag. Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man. Either somebody's taking too much Tylenol PM, that's writing this s**t, or you need to stay off the d**m Tylenol PM."

Despite Jey's loss, all three of Rikishi's sons, who are signed to the Stamford-based company, have done well for themselves. Jimmy Uso is part of SmackDown, where he is involved in a storyline with his brother, Solo Sikoa. The former Tribal Chief will challenge his family member, Jacob Fatu, for the United States Title at Night of Champions.

