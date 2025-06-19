Rikishi slams WWE's major decision after Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi remains vocal about the management, especially the Triple H-led creative team's choices regarding Jey Uso's booking. The veteran recently slammed the decision behind booking Goldberg vs. Gunther a week after Uso lost the title.

On June 9, Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther when The Ring General locked him in a sleeper hold, and Main Event Jey passed out. It had only been a week since the 39-year-old star lost the prestigious title, and the management booked a title match between the new champion and Goldberg for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed the management's decision to book Gunther vs. Goldberg. The veteran questioned Da Man's credibility to go after a prestigious title out of nowhere and believes the match is for money. Moreover, the 59-year-old star also slammed the writing team for taking the title from Jey Uso and immediately booking a title defense against the former Universal Champion.

"We all know that's got to be nothing but the bag. Is Goldberg able to give that type of a match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? How do we get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, 'Okay, we're going to get Goldberg? Let's go get Goldberg; you're next.' And then he comes through. I don't know, man. Either somebody's taking too much Tylenol PM, that's writing this s**t, or you need to stay off the d**m Tylenol PM," Rikishi said. (From 29:35 to 30:27)

Rikishi called out WWE's writing team when Jey Uso lost the title to Gunther

Rikishi was upset when Jey Uso's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended at 51 days. It was short for a world title reign, and the WWE Hall of Famer wanted action against those who wrote it.

In a previous episode of his podcast, the 59-year-old veteran demanded that employees be fired for writing a poor storyline for Main Event Jey. Moreover, he thinks the writing didn't do justice, as the reign shouldn't have ended like this on WWE RAW.

"I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion," he said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jey Uso as he recently reached the semi-finals in the King of the Ring Tournament.

