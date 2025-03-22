Real-life Bloodline member doesn't acknowledge Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has been dealing with a lot in WWE following his loss to Roman Reigns. Recently, Zilla Fatu called out The Street Champion and said he doesn't acknowledge Sikoa.

Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa's time as The Tribal Chief ended when Roman Reigns bested him on RAW's Netflix debut and took back the Ula Fala. However, things took a bad turn for the 32-year-old star in the coming weeks.

After weeks of absence, Solo Sikoa returned to the Stamford-based promotion but started to lose his dominance inside the square circle. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu went off on Sikoa and his antics with Jacob Fatu. When the host asked if he acknowledged Solo, Zilla refused and said no.

"[So, you don't acknowledge Solo Sikoa?] You know that, Uce! Hell nah!" Fatu said. [From 08:15 to 08:20]

Things are not fine between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga decided to go out on their own when Tonga Loa got injured during the Men's WarGames match, and Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's Netflix debut.

Upon his return to Friday Night SmackDown, the hierarchy between the three stars changed as Sikoa wasn't giving orders anymore and was trying to patch things up between them in the coming weeks.

Last month, The Street Champion cost Jacob Fatu an opportunity to qualify and go after the United States Championship. However, The Saoman Werewolf didn't take it too personally and remained united with Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Unfortunately, things changed on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Mr. All Gas No Breaks went head-to-head against Braun Strowman, with the winner receiving a shot at LA Knight's United States Championship.

At the end of the match, Sikoa and Tonga jumped Strowman and caused a DQ. Later, an angry Jacob Fatu called out the former Tribal Chief for selfishly attacking The Monster Among Men and warned him to watch it. As things stand, there is a high possibility that the two Bloodline stars will collide at WrestleMania.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

