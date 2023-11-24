Real-life Bloodline member backs Conor McGregor among others to be the next celebrity-turned wrestler in WWE

Jey Uso recently expressed his desire to see Conor McGregor compete inside a WWE ring.

In recent years, celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling with their impressive performances.

In a recent interview with Carl Lamarre of Billboard, the ex-Bloodline member was questioned about the celebrity he'd want to see in a WWE ring next. Jey immediately named UFC icon Conor McGregor as his top choice. Additionally, he mentioned other notable figures like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Sexyy Red.

"First one that comes to mind is Conor McGregor. He’s kinda been tip-toeing around us a little bit. He’s had interactions with a couple of us, but never fully got in here. I’d like to see what he’s about. I love Shaquille O’Neal, so I personally think about LeBron James and I know he’s a huge fan. Let’s run it. They can all catch this Superkick though. Sexyy Red can get her a** Superkicked too!" [H/T Billboard]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso reminisces about his time with The Bloodline

Jey Uso spent the last few years alongside his brothers as a pivotal member of one of the most dominant factions in history, The Bloodline. Amidst family turmoil a few months back, he left the group, transitioning into a singles competitor on Monday Night RAW.

The former tag team champion recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of a Bloodline poster on his wall with the caption:

"When times were good..."

Check Jey Uso's post below:

Jey Uso is set to team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton to take on Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames bout at Survivor Series this week.

