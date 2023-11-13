Real-life Bloodline member discusses the possibility of coming to WWE

Lance Anoa'i recently opened up about his future aspirations in wrestling, including the possibility of joining his cousins in WWE.

Anoa'i was involved in several WWE tryouts, before joining Major League Wrestling (MLW) in 2018. After his latest run, Anoa'i was granted his release by the promotion earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Anoa'i was asked about the possibility of joining the Stamford-based company. The former MLW Tag Team Champion revealed that there were no talks as of now, but emphasized that he was focussed on preparing himself for when that time comes.

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself, and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go." [ H/T Wrestling Inc. ]

Lance Anoa'i also talked about the prospect of having a dream match against his cousins down the line.

"We need Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], and Roman [Reigns], versus me, Jacob [Fatu], and Jey Uso. There's my dream match," Lance said.

Lance Anoa'i revealed scrapped plans for WWE return

Lance Anoa'i also talked about the original plans for the 'Tribal Court' segment which took place earlier this year.

In the same interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Lance revealed that he was asked by WWE to be part of the Bloodline segment earlier this year, but wasn't able to do so due to his contractual obligations with MLW.

"So, the Tribal Court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob [Fatu]... they wanted us all... But unfortunately due to our contracts, and everything, we weren't able to. But that's okay, we weren't able to, and we just carried on," Anoa'i said.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based company decide to bring a new addition to The Bloodline in the near future.

