Real-life Bloodline member expresses interest in joining The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline changed the landscape of WWE after Roman Reigns went on a hiatus as Solo Sikoa took over the faction. However, a real-life Bloodline member states his goal to join the faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Bloodline has been growing in numbers since The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss went on a hiatus from WWE. However, Lance Anoa'i has his goals mapped out for the faction, as he intends to eventually join the group alongside his family members.

Speaking on The Tantalizing Tony Wrestling Show, Lance Anoa'i spoke about his physical transformation over the past few months. In the end, the star added that he wants to join the dominant faction in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

"You got to wait and see. You wait and see the full project. Like I said, we focusing on the goal to make the dreams come true and join the rest of The Bloodline. So, you never know when I'll pop up with the family." (From 1:58 to 2:12)

The Bloodline remains on Friday Night SmackDown and will compete at WWE Backlash 2024

The Bloodline went from the most dominant faction in the industry to the scariest group on Friday Night SmackDown after Solo Sikoa forcefully took over the reins. The Tribal Heir kicked Jimmy Uso out and added Tama Tonga after WrestleMania XL.

Later, the duo targeted Kevin Owens, as The Prizefighter has been a constant rival to the stable over the past few years. During the annual WWE Draft, The Bloodline was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown without The Tribal Chief during the third round.

This didn't sit well with the star. Later, the duo fought Kevin Owens until Randy Orton showed up to defend the star. In the end, the management booked a tag team match between the four stars for Backlash in France. This will be Tama Tonga's first match for WWE.

The Bloodline has been synonymous with the event, as they've often appeared and competed at the particular event from the Thunderdome Era. It will be interesting to see if the new Bloodline can make an impact without The Tribal Chief.

