Real-life Bloodline member gives Kevin Owens a new nickname following WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens wrestled the OG Bloodline's Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown this past Friday. The show's main event ended with The Prizefighter scoring a pinfall victory over Big Jim. After the show, Naomi gave the "true" WWE Champion a new nickname.

Owens has been on a roll lately, cutting promos featuring scathing remarks, mostly directed at the fans and those who support Cody Rhodes. A fan on social media used this demeanor as an excuse to give the former Universal Champion a makeover using Photoshop skills.

On X/Twitter, Kevin Owens got a "Hot Summer Girl" treatment, which caught Naomi's attention. She reacted to the fan's post like this:

"Hot Glow Kevin I love it!" Naomi wrote.

Check out the post below:

Owens wore Naomi's merch to play mind games with Jimmy, who is married to The Glow in real life. After KO defeated Big Jim in the main event of SmackDown, a brawl ensued between him and The American Nightmare.

With both men so bitter and always ending up in fights every time they are together in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been assigned as a mediator for their contract signing tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Is Shawn Michaels going to face the wrath of Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

Kevin Owens has garnered a psycho reputation, meaning anybody could be on the receiving end of a devastating move. Randy Orton and even Cody Rhodes were hit with the Package Piledriver in the last three months. Could Shawn Michaels face a similar situation tonight?

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts wondered if Owens would knock out the Hall of Famer. Roberts added that the veteran probably won't take a Piledriver. However, he did not rule out Michaels getting hit with a finisher during the segment:

"I do wonder, because it's San Antonio and Kevin Owens loves being a bad guy, if Shawn is the victim of some physicality. There's no way he'll take a Piledriver. I wonder if he takes some kind of a Stunner maybe, and then Kevin Owens goes for the Piledriver before Cody stops him. 'He was about to Piledrive Shawn Michaels!' I think that that would probably be a good way to go," he said.

Rhodes and Owens are scheduled to compete at the 2025 Royal Rumble in a Ladder Match, with both the Undisputed WWE Title and the Winged Eagle belt suspended above the ring.

