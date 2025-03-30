Real-life Bloodline member makes an urgent appeal to WWE fans

A WWE Hall of Famer recently made an urgent appeal to fans. The real-life Bloodline member urged his followers to help a young fan. The man in question is Rikishi.

Ad

The Samoan Stinker added a video on Instagram where he was seen with a kid. He recorded the video from the CVC Card Show in Modesto, California, and reported that someone had stolen the kid’s case carrying several expensive cards. Rikishi appealed to whoever had seen or taken the case to return it to the young fan.

While the Hall of Famer condemned the act of theft, he also offered a reward in exchange for returning the kid’s belongings. The Hall of Famer said he would wait at the venue till 4:00 PM and would pay $200 and also give away any of the merch available if the case was returned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Several members of the WWE Universe appreciated The Samoan Stinker for his gesture and condemned the theft with him.

Rikishi could return to WWE to help Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. While The Yeet Master has managed to counter The Ring General’s surprise attacks on some occasions, he recently botched his moves for two consecutive weeks against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on WWE RAW.

Ad

This week on the red brand, Jimmy Uso scolded the former Intercontinental Champion for failing to perform the moves he had been doing for 15 years. Big Jim also said that he didn’t think Jey Uso could win against Gunther unless he got more serious about everything.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could allow Rikishi to make a WWE comeback and help his son prepare for WrestleMania 41. He could become Main Event Jey’s manager and help him be more serious and efficient in the ring. The Samoan Stinker recently teased appearing at The Show of Shows.

"Should I wear a suit? If so, what color you think that I would look good in???? #WM41," he posted on X/Twitter

Rikishi could also prevent Ludwig Kaiser or A-Town Down Under from helping The Ring General in Las Vegas. However, nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback