Real-life Bloodline member makes WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:07 GMT
Bloodline
The OG Bloodline was a dominant faction on SmackDown (Source: WWE.com)

A real-life Bloodline member just made his WWE debut a few weeks ago. This week on SmackDown, he made his in-ring debut for the company.

At Night of Champions 2025, Solo Sikoa clashed against Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship. During the match, Talla Tonga showed up and helped Solo win the title from Fatu. This was Talla's WWE debut.

In the weeks that followed, Talla proved to be the difference maker for Solo's faction as they continued to feud with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso. Last week on the blue brand, Solo's faction laid out Jacob Fatu in a brutal assault.

Tonight on the blue brand, Talla Tonga was set to make his televised in-ring debut against Jimmy Uso. During a backstage interview before the match, Solo Sikoa promised that they would be sending a message during this match. The match itself had a very slow pace. Talla dominated most of the bout with his size and strength advantage. Towards the closing moments, Jimmy went for a splash but was caught by Talla Tonga, who hit him with a chokeslam to win his first televised bout in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Talla Tonga can continue his winning ways on SmackDown.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
