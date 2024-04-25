Real-life Bloodline member, Mia Yim, and many others react to Shelton Benjamin's insanely ripped physique

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin is looking ripped in a new photo, and many pro-wrestling personalities have commended him for the same.

In September last year, Benjamin was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment, along with several other notable names. Benjamin is considered by fans as one of the most underrated stars in the history of the business.

Shelton Benjamin has been regularly hitting the gym lately and was spotted showing off his insanely toned physique in his new Instagram post. The post in question received rave reactions from his fans as well as his close friends in the business.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Stars react to Benjamin's incredible physique (via Benjamin's Instagram)

Shelton Benjamin talks WWE release

Earlier this year, Benjamin sat down with legendary veteran Kurt Angle on his podcast and discussed his release. He had the following to say about his status in the business:

"I’ve never had the superstar complex where, ‘I have to do this.’ No, January 10 marked 24 years in the business for me and I’ve been extremely fortunate with injuries and family life that I can still go out and tear it up with the best of them. I’m just not sure where that’s going to be at this point. I’m taking temperatures all over the place.” [H/T - The Sportster]

Benjamin also noted that he's at a point in his career where all he wants to do is have fun. He further said that if it isn't worth it, he simply wants to have fun and make money.

Shelton Benjamin was used as a mid-card act for the entirety of his two WWE runs. He is a former United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion as well.