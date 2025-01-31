Real-life Bloodline member must not compete at WWE Royal Rumble; it's not Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline has hit a rough patch in WWE after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) stated Jacob Fatu must not compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match if the management has no good plans for him.

Last year, Jacob Fatu debuted for WWE and made waves in the promotion as The Bloodline's Enforcer under Solo Sikoa's leadership. However, The Samoan Werewolf and Tama Tonga have been distant from their leader following his loss to Roman Reigns at RAW's Netflix debut.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt said that he doesn't want to see Jacob Fatu compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match if the management has no solid plan for him or if they're not going to make him break any record. The former WWE star wants his ongoing storyline with LA Knight to play out at the event:

"If you're not going to do a record or something huge, I wouldn't have him in the [Royal] Rumble. He's one of those people, I think that's not going to happen, but then I would have him like involved in a story like have him and Tama [Tonga] come at LA Knight in the rumble match or something. Unless you're ready to do something big with him, I would keep him out," English said. (From 06:18 to 06:42)

Check out the video below:

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu had a singles match at a recent WWE event in Solo Sikoa's absence

The New Bloodline seemingly ended when Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. Moreover, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed, who were associated with the group, got injured at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Over the past few weeks, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu have been running roughshod on Friday Night SmackDown in Solo Sikoa's absence. The duo also picked up a feud with Braun Strowman and LA Knight.

While Knight defeated Tonga in a one-on-one match on WWE SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf destroyed The Monster Among Men when the two collided at Saturday Night's Main Event last week.

With Jacob Fatu coming out of his shell, it'll be interesting to see if he plans on continuing his duty as The Street Champion's Enforcer or if he becomes his own man, similar to what Solo Sikoa did with Roman Reigns.

