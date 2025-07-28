  • home icon
  • Real-life Bloodline member pulls out of WWE SummerSlam weekend event; sends apologies

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:32 GMT
This is unfortunate (image via WWE)

WWE SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey is set to be a huge event, but it's not the only wrestling event taking place. WrestleCon will also be taking place in New Jersey and is set to include a number of WWE legends and former stars.

One star who was set to be part of the event was Rikishi, but ahead of the show, he sent his apologies on Instagram, revealing that he is no longer able to attend.

Rikishi noted that he was forced to pull out of the event due to "unforeseen circumstances."

"I regret to announce that I will be unable to attend Wrestlecon New Jersey on August 1-2. I wish I could be there, but due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you next time, and I am sure you will all have a great time."
Rikishi was set to be part of the event on Friday and Saturday, but will no longer be in attendance. He has, however, noted that he will be at the next one.

Rikishi's sons will be wrestling at WWE SummerSlam

Rikishi has been forced to cancel his appearance in New Jersey, but it seems that his family will still be represented.

Jey Uso is set to team with Roman Reigns to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, whilst Solo Sikoa defends his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu.

Jimmy Uso is expected to play his part in the show, since he and Fatu have been working together over the past few weeks, and could be in his corner for his title match.

There are several matches, including Bloodline members, this weekend, which shows that even though the main story has come to an end, the family is still being represented heavily on-screen.

