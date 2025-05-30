Real-life Bloodline member questions WWE's recent booking of Jey Uso

Jey Uso has had an astronomical rise to the top of the card in the last year or so. However, his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has raised questions over the World Heavyweight Champion's recent booking.

The YEET Master locked horns with Logan Paul in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena entered the squared circle and tried to assist The Maverick to a championship win. However, Cody Rhodes made his much-awaited return to take out The Cenation Leader and help Jey retain his title.

After the bout, The American Nightmare challenged John Cena and Logan Paul to a tag team match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, with Jey Uso as his partner. Speaking on the recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi questioned the WWE creative team for booking the World Heavyweight Champion in a tag team match at the upcoming PLE. The wrestling legend joked that WWE should bring him in to book Jey Uso's matches.

“But why? Why? I mean, Jey is a world heavyweight champion by himself. Okay. Oh, they really need to fire creative service over there now. Just book me so I can book my son’s matches out there, man. You know what I mean?" [From 41:12 to 41:31]

Rikishi praised Logan Paul, saying that he liked the social media star. The 59-year-old noted that he wouldn't have had Jey Uso beat Logan Paul in their first match, suggesting the promotion could have waited for a special stipulation match to do so. He wasn't amused by their rivalry leading into a tag team contest.

“Okay, you had me, but when they brought in [Logan] Paul. Like I said on a past podcast, I like Logan. I thought Uce, he’s got skills. He’s very entertaining. He knows how to get heat. But damn, I wouldn’t have beat him the first time they locked up together. Could’ve just waited till a cage match or some type of gimmick match or something. Paul, he’s got heat, right? He’s got heat ,and this will probably be his biggest spotlight in World Wrestling Entertainment. They’re both young. Jey is young. Paul is young. Now you beat Paul. Now where do you go? Into a tag team bout? Like, okay. Alright,” he added. [From 41:33 onwards]

You can check out Rikishi's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against a former champion

Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After the loss, The Ring General competed against RAW commentator Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash.

After taking out McAfee at the premium live event, Gunther announced that he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank. As a result, Jey Uso and the Imperium leader will square off one more time on the June 9 edition of the red brand's show.

It will be interesting to see if the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match makes his presence felt during the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

