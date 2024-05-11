Real-life Bloodline member reacts to the faction's controversial actions on WWE SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline caused chaos during Tama Tonga's match against Angelo Dawkins. Tonga was victorious over Dawkins in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament, which caught Lance Anoa'i's attention.

At WWE Backlash France, The Bloodline added a new member, Tonga Loa, who assisted his brother and Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

On SmackDown, The Bloodline set their sights on Montez Ford, who was at ringside supporting his tag team partner Dawkins. The distraction allowed Tonga to get the victory over Dawkins.

Taking to Instagram, Lance reposted the video of The Bloodline's actions from SmackDown.

WWE veteran Teddy Long is impressed by the new version of The Bloodline

Teddy Long recently talked about the new version of The Bloodline. Post-WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of the faction, replacing him with Tama Tonga.

At Backlash France, the faction added another member in the form of Tonga Loa. In doing so, WWE reunited the Guerrillas of Destiny (G.O.D), who were best known for their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling as members of the Bullet Club.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that Haku would certainly be proud of his sons, who are now part of The Bloodline.

"What a great choice. I mean, that was a good decision there. Like you say, you know, Haku is certainly proud. I mean, for any man, you know, to sit back and watch his sons do what he did all of his life, then they become successful at it, then you have to be proud. So, good luck to them, man!" said the former SmackDown General Manager.

The Bloodline has undergone major changes, especially in the absence of faction leader, Roman Reigns. On SmackDown, Solo Sikoa revealed that he had a conversation with The Tribal Chief, who has put The Enforcer in charge of the faction till his return.

