Real-life Bloodline member reveals why WWE changed his family's name

A real-life Bloodline member has disclosed why the promotion no longer uses his family's name on WWE television.

Afa Anoa'i Jr., formerly known as Manu in WWE, is the son of Afa of The Wild Samoans. He performed in WWE from 2006 - 2009 and was a member of The Legacy faction. After being released from the promotion on February 23, 2009, he returned to the independent wrestling scene and is still active today.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm in a recent interview, he shared that the Anoa'i name is difficult to pronounce for many fans, which is why it isn't often heard on television.

"I think it's a pronunciation thing. I mean, I think Anoa'i, you have too many vowels. Not too many people know how to pronounce it. And I'd hate to have the whole word butchering my last name." [From 00:08 - 00:16]

WWE legend comments on the new version of The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the new additions to The Bloodline and stated that the company made a great choice.

Jimmy Uso lost to Jey Uso in a singles match at WrestleMania XL, and it cost him dearly. Solo Sikoa kicked him out of the faction, and Tama Tonga unleashed a brutal attack on the veteran to write him off of television. Tonga's brother, Tanga Loa, debuted at Backlash 2024 in France to help The Bloodline defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long said it was a great choice by WWE to bring Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to The Bloodline. The veteran added that Haku must be proud of his sons for making it to the company.

"What a great choice. I mean that was a good decision there. Like you say, you know, Haku is certainly proud. I mean, any man, you know, to sit back and watch his sons do what he did all of his life, then they become successful at it, then you have to be proud. So, good luck to them, man," said Long. [From 04:13]

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pointed out what he believes is a flaw with The Bloodline's presentation. It will be interesting to see if any more stars decide to join the heel faction on SmackDown moving forward.

