Real-life Bloodline member reacts to Giulia's WWE debut at No Mercy

The internet has been taken by storm by the WWE debut of former NJPW star, Giulia. The star made an appearance at NXT No Mercy following the women's title match between Roxanne Perez and Jaida Parker.

In a shocking debut segment, Giulia stood face to face with the NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, teasing a potential match for the title right soon after her debut. A real-life Bloodline member has now reacted to the 30-year-old star's debut.

WWE NXT General Manager, Ava, shared a backstage picture of Giulia, Shawn Michaels, and herself, welcoming the newest signing of the company to NXT. With her post, it is clear that the newest signing of WWE will be a significant part of NXT.

Bayley has also reacted to Giulia's WWE debut

Former Women's Champion Bayley has also reacted to the debut of Giulia at NXT No Mercy. The 35-year-old star took to Twitter to shower praise on Roxanne Perez for her incredible work and added that the best women in the world all want to get a piece of the NXT Women's Champion.

While this was a reference for Giulia, it may have also been a potential teaser of Bayley going to NXT to challenge Perez as well, something Becky Lynch did last year.

While Giulia is currently in line for the champion, Bayley making a visit to NXT would be a massive way to elevate the women's division there even further.

A match against Perez herself could end up being one of biggest moments of the 22-year-old's career, potentially enhancing her title reign in the best way possible. While Bayley's visit to NXT could give birth to a plethora of interesting storylines and feuds, it seems highly unlikely that it would happen.

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the NXT Women's Champion in the near future. For now, Giulia seems to be the No.1 contender for the title.

