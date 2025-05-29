Real-life Bloodline member reacts to JC Mateo's debut and alliance with Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash

Jeff Cobb shocked the world at WWE Backlash when he debuted for the Stamford-based company and assisted Jacob Fatu under Solo Sikoa's direction. Recently, Rikishi Fatu reacted to the segment and the addition of a new member to his son's faction.

Over the past few months, Solo Sikoa was losing momentum on Friday Night SmackDown as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have been on the shelf with injuries, and Jacob Fatu started his solo journey and is now the United States Champion. Sikoa then introduced the newest member of his group, JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb).

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu—Off The Top, the real-life Bloodline member reacted to Mateo's shocking debut in Missouri and the new alliance with Solo Sikoa on Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer was extremely happy for the 42-year-old as he got recognized by a larger crowd and immediately got inserted into one of the top storylines in the company.

"I think it's a big deal for Jeff personally. I mean, to be able to come from independent and then come right there to the top with the crew and be part of a storyline. I mean, the way they brought him in. Man, I was surprised. I was happy for him," Rikishi said. [From 09:27 to 09:45]

Check out his comments in the video below:

What are Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo doing on WWE SmackDown?

After Jeff Cobb's shocking debut at WWE Backlash, Solo Sikoa had some explaining to do to the fans and Jacob Fatu, who was unaware of the move at the time. On SmackDown after the PLE, Sikoa referred to Cobb as JC Mateo, which is his new ring name going forward.

On the same night, Mateo had an impressive showing against LA Knight in a one-on-one bout. However, The Megastar was distracted by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa and cost himself the match against the freshly debuted veteran on Friday Night SmackDown.

Later, Sikoa tried to fix the issues between Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb and got them a Tag Team Match against Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. In the end, Solo Sikoa's distraction allowed Mateo to keep the impressive streak going as he got the win for his team.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rikishi Fatu - Off The Top, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

