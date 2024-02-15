Real-life Bloodline member resolves legitimate issues with WWE Hall of Famer

A real-life Bloodline member has made amends with a WWE Hall of Famer as per his new Twitter post.

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, parted ways with Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling last year. Booker revealed on an edition of his Hall Of Fame podcast that the duo had "irreconcilable differences."

In a new tweet, the real-life Bloodline member revealed that he had sorted his differences with Hall of Famer Booker T.

Here's what he wrote:

"After heartfelt discussions, Booker T and I have reconciled. It's with genuine excitement I announce my return to Reality Of Wrestling. Looking forward to creating unforgettable moments together. #ROW #NewBeginnings 🤼‍♂️ @BookerT5x @TheOfficialROW."

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu on potentially joining The Bloodline

Last year, Zilla had a chat with Apples and Grapes shortly after his exit from Reality Of Wrestling. He seemed quite interested in becoming a part of Roman Reigns' faction on WWE SmackDown.

Here's what he said:

“This family is built off loyalty and respect. You’re not showing none of that. Have Roman talk his sh*t and us just feuding. Instead of it being Tribal Combat, it’ll be Tribal Warfare. The three-on-three would have to be maybe at WrestleMania or some big pay-per-view. The lineup is so perfect because if we do a three-one-three, it’s twin vs. twin, Samoan Spike vs. Samoan Spike, and Jacob vs. Roman, I got goosebumps. That would turn up. We thought SummerSlam was something, but what I’m talking about is Tribal Warfare and we’re all fighting to be Tribal Chief. F the belt and other stuff. We’re fighting for the necklace. That’s big and something different. There’s a lot of truth in it.” [H/T Fightful]

Zilla's tweet received several responses from hopeful fans who have been keeping up with his career for a while now. Many fans believe that he will end up becoming a member of The Bloodline somewhere down the line.

Drop your reactions to Zilla and Booker T settling their differences in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE