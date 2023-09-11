WWE Hall of Famer gives update on potential Bloodline member following training school departure

Following Jey Uso's move to Monday nights, Jimmy Uso is evidently looking to get back in Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' good graces. The Bloodline may be on its way back; new and improved.

Booker T is at present signed to WWE, where he is designated as the color commentator on the NXT brand. Off television, he also runs the training school Reality of Wrestling, where the late Umaga's son Zilla Fatu trained.

Several rumors have been running rampant online ever since Zilla Fatu's name popped up. Most of it is regarding when he will appear on the main roster of the Stamford-based promotion to join The Bloodline. Speaking on his podcast The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, the Hall of Famer shed light on the matter:

"I been getting a lot of calls, people been hitting us up asking us about Zilla Fatu and when they were going to see him again," he said. "Honestly, I can't tell you when you're gonna see Zilla Fatu again because he is now no longer a part of Reality of Wrestling due to irreconcilable differences, let's just put it that way." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T even added that Zilla Fatu's career will continue on the independent circuit, and wished him best in his future endeavors. The latter's departure can be looked at as strange and abrupt considering the Hall of Famer was very high on him only some weeks ago.

The Bloodline found itself some help on WWE SmackDown amid Roman Reigns' absence

In the main event of SmackDown this past Friday night, AJ Styles defeated Jimmy Uso in singles competition. Post-match, The Judgment Day ran down the ramp to throw Styles back into the ring, where Solo Sikoa avenged his brother and finished Styles off with a Samoan Spike.

It's also worth noting that the Samoan Spike, which was synonymous to Umaga, is used presently by Solo Sikoa and Zilla Fatu. The interactions between The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, AJ Styles and even Bobby Lashley's new faction has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy following SmackDown.

