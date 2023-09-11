"I'm ready for it" - WWE hints at huge feud between major stars on SmackDown; fans react in excitement about the potential match

WWE has been building exciting new rivalries ahead of its next set of premium live events. One of these potential feuds was hinted at on the latest episode of SmackDown. Fans have now reacted to the tease and seem eager for the budding storyline to develop into something special.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, newly crowned Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day faced off against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes in a tag match. The champions got the win, but their celebrations were interrupted by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The two groups confronted each other in the ring before the newly formed faction claimed they would now run the place. This led people to speculate that WWE could set up a match between the two sides, including the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Fans even speculated that, with Survivor Series 2023 around the corner, this feud might lead to a high-octane WarGames match between the two teams. You can check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to The Judgment Day's recent interaction with the Bobby Lashley-led stable

The Judgment Day aligns with The Bloodline in a new twist on WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day was extensively featured on the latest episode of the Friday night show. Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest bested the Brawling Brutes, thanks to a timely interference from Dominik Mysterio. The faction made their presence known in the show's main event, too.

AJ Styles took on Jimmy Uso in the program's main event after being attacked by the former tag team champion backstage earlier in the show. Jimmy's brother, Solo Sikoa, was at the ringside to help him. However, The Phenomenal One took advantage of the confusion between the brothers to secure the win.

After the match, Styles rolled out of the ring to avoid another altercation with Solo Sikoa. However, The Judgment Day shockingly appeared and assisted The Bloodline member in assaulting the former WWE Champion. Fans were surprised at the two groups joining forces, especially considering Ripley's past interactions with Sikoa.

What did you think of the latest episode of SmackDown? Do you wish to see The Bloodline work closely with The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.