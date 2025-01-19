Real-life Bloodline member responsible for WWE-TNA partnership, claims top star

A real-life Bloodline member has received credit from a top name for WWE and TNA Wrestling getting into a multi-year partnership. TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace said that the partnership wouldn't have come to fruition if it hadn't been for Naomi.

WWE and TNA Wrestling, former rivals, have now gotten into a major partnership. This would lead to more crossover opportunities for stars from both companies.

A fan on X/Twitter claimed that Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, played a massive role in the formation of this partnership. Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace couldn't agree more with the sentiment and had the following to say on X:

"Without @TheTrinity_Fatu , none of this would have happened."

Naomi once thought it was weird she wasn't a part of The Bloodline

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, making her a real-life Bloodline member. She has previously talked about potentially being added to the faction. Back in 2022, she spoke with Inside The Ropes and had the following to say:

"I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly," said Naomi.

Naomi walked out of WWE RAW along with Sasha Banks in mid-2022 because of creative disputes with the higher-ups. Fatu then had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling and did quite well for herself in the promotion. She finally made her WWE return at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. She competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match and has been a mainstay on the main roster since then.

