Real-life Bloodline member reunites with Rey Mysterio

The Bloodline has its roots all over the wrestling industry, and Rey Mysterio recently reunited with one of the family members outside of the Stamford-based promotion. The Bloodline star is none other than Zilla Fatu, and the rising talent had a lot to say about The Master of 619.

Ad

Zilla Fatu is a fourth-generation star, and he's grinding his way on the independent circuit as a professional wrestler. The 25-year-old star is building his brand and has a YouTube channel where he talks about his journey, and he aims to carry his family's name proudly in the industry.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fatu recently uploaded a video where he reunited with Rey Mysterio outside of the Stamford-based promotion. The real-life Bloodline member spoke highly of The Master of 619 when he and his mom met The Mysterios.

Ad

Trending

"Rey Mysterio, tapping in with him was pretty dope to reunite with him because I hadn't seen him in forever, bro. Having tapped in with him and his wife, Mama Zilla was there. She was very emotional," Zilla said. (From 16:11 to 16:25)

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has a history with The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been in the Stamford-based promotion for over two decades. The Master of 619 comes from a great line of Luchadors and often crossed paths with The Anao'i Family in the past.

In his early days, Mysterio had many matches with Rikishi on WWE SmackDown. Later, he had his fair share of battles with the late Umaga as the company entered a new era.

Ad

Most noticeably The Mysterios, Rey and Dominik, went to war against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Later, the father-son duo also came in Roman Reigns' path.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to The Bloodline, as he has faced the likes of Solo Sikoa and recently crossed paths with Jacob Fatu at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Zilla Fatu's YouTube channel, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE