Real-life Bloodline member reveals new look for WWE Night of Champions 

A major WWE Superstar has unveiled a brand-new look for the ongoing Night of Champions. The premium live event is currently streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Naomi won the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to secure the coveted briefcase. She has her eyes set on Tiffany Stratton's Women's Championship.

The real-life Bloodline member tried to cash in her MITB contract on The Buff Barbie last week on SmackDown. But Nia Jax stopped her. The Glow even tried to cash in the briefcase during Stratton vs. Jax's match on the June 27 edition of the blue brand. However, The Blonde Bombshell prevented the 37-year-old star and also retained her WWE Women's Championship against Jax.

That being said, Naomi revealed a striking new look for the Night of Champions PLE, sharing images across both X (fka Twitter) and Instagram. Her distinctive appearance included a warning sign lens in one of her eyes.

"⚠️."

Check out her post below:

As of now, neither the WWE Women's Championship nor the Women's World Title will be defended at NOC. For those unaware, Jade Cargill defeated Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41, a match that was the culmination of their heated rivalry.

Therefore, Naomi's only potential appearance or interference could be to influence the outcome of the Jade Cargill vs. Asuka Queen of the Ring tournament final. Only time will tell if The Glow costs The Storm the crown.

