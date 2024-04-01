Real-life Bloodline member sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline is set to have a huge role at WWE WrestleMania XL, with all members of the group, sans Solo Sikoa, set to be in action at the two-night extravaganza. With just a few days left for the event, Lance Anoa'i took to social media to send a cryptic message.

Lance is a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, which also consists of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and others. The 32-year-old has competed in WWE on a few occasions but never inked a deal with the promotion. He was previously signed to Major League Wrestling but departed the promotion after requesting a release last year.

Lance recently sent a cryptic message on Twitter/X, noting that he just needed one opportunity. However, what was interesting is that he used The Bloodline's signature 'The One' emoticon in the message. With less than a week to go for WrestleMania XL, many took this as a tease that he could show up at the Showcase of Immortals to help his family.

Real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i stated that he has had no discussions with WWE

Lance Anoa'i has been a free agent since being released from MLW. While many expected him to join his family members in the Bloodline, that has not been the case so far.

The 32-year-old also talked about the same during an interview last year. Lance noted that there have been no discussions between him and WWE so far:

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself, and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go."

Triple H has shown that he likes to keep the cards close to his chest when it comes to signing or bringing back talent. The 14-time world champion could play a major swerve at WrestleMania XL by debuting new members of The Bloodline.