Real-life Bloodline member sends a cryptic message after seemingly leaving WWE

The Bloodline is represented by several talented superstars in WWE. The Anoa'i family remains one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling despite being divided into two factions.

Real-life Bloodline member and long-term WWE Superstar, Tamina, sent a cryptic message on social media. The 47-year-old's current status with the company remains unknown and she seemingly isn't listed internally on the roster.

On Instagram, Tamina shared a bizarre graphic and her caption was quite cryptic.

Check out Tamina's Instagram post:

She debuted in 2010 on an episode of Monday Night RAW, alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso. The trio attacked then Unified Tag Team Champions, The Hart Dynasty, consisting of David Hart Smith, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya.

Interestingly enough, Tamina is a former one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion having won the titles with Natalya. She is also a former 9-time 24/7 Champion.

Nia Jax claimed Tamina competed in her final WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023

Nia Jax claimed that Tamina might've competed in her final Royal Rumble Match in 2023.

During an interview with After The Bell, the former Women's Champion revealed the discussion she had with her fellow family member. She said:

"So, you obviously know my cousin Tamina. She was like, 'I don't know, sis, this might be my last Rumble.' And I'm like, 'Oh, no, is it your last Rumble? I would love be a part of it.' Cuz they had asked me the previous year. And just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble and I said, was a very expletive, no. And so, this year, I'm thinking like, 'If they ask me and if this is gonna be Tamina's last Rumble, I really wanna be a part of it.'"

With the 2025 Royal Rumble around the corner, it remains to be seen if Tamina returns as a surprise entrant.

