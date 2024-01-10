"She's not released yet?" "Bring her back!" - WWE Universe questions 46-year-old star's status following one-year absence

WWE Universe has shared their concerns about the 46-year-old star's whereabouts in the company following an absence of almost twelve months.

The name in question is Tamina Snuka, who has won the 24/7 Championship on nine occasions and the Women's Tag Team Championship once. She is the daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka and has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for more than ten years.

The second-generation superstar turned 46 today, on January 10, 2024. The Stamford-based promotion took to its social media to wish Tamina Snuka a "Happy Birthday" on the occasion.

The wrestling world stormed on X (formerly Twitter) to send best wishes to the former 24/7 Champion on her special day. However, for fans, it's unclear if Snuka is still a part of World Wrestling Entertainment or not.

The 46-year-old star last appeared at the 2023 year's Royal Rumble. She entered as the #19 contender and had an intense staredown with Piper Niven, eliminating her from the contest. However, two-time Divas Champion Michelle McCool sent the former WWE Tag Team Champion packing for a year.

Since then, Tamina Snuka has not appeared on TV programming even though she was drafted to the SmackDown brand. This has led wrestling fans to question World Wrestling Entertainment if she has been released from the company or if she's just been sidelined for some time now.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Some fans want the Stamford-based promotion to bring back the former 24/7 Champion.

A few users asked WWE if Snuka is still on the roster or whether or not she was fired in September 2023.

Other fans bashed World Wrestling Entertainment for not using Tamina Snuka creatively.

The upcoming Royal Rumble is set for January 27, and fans want the 46-year-old star to make her massive return at the 30-woman contest with a major storyline for a championship run one last time.

Nia Jax shared that Tamina Snuka retired at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax spoke about her cousin Tamina's potential retirement match.

As mentioned earlier, the 46-year-old WWE star's last on-screen appearance was at Royal Rumble 2023. During an interview with After The Bell, Jax revealed a conversation with Snuka about participating in the 30-woman contest.

"So, you obviously know my cousin Tamina. She was like, 'I don't know sis, this might be my last rumble.' And I'm like, 'Oh, no, is it your last Rumble? I would love be a part of it.' Cuz they had asked me the previous year. And just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble and I said, was a very expletive, no. And so, this year I'm thinking like, 'if they ask me and if this is gonna be Tamina's last Rumble, I really wanna be a part of it,'" she said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell if the former WWE Tag Team Champion makes another surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble before she officially hangs her boots from wrestling.

Do you want to see Tamina Snuka at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

