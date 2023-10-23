10-time WWE champion might have competed in their last Royal Rumble match this year, confirms Nia Jax

Nia Jax recently opened up about her participation in the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, revealing it might have been the last for her cousin, Tamina.

The daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka, Tamina is a 10-time champion in WWE, having won the Women's Tag Team Championship once and the 24/7 title on nine occasions.

The Irresistible Force joined the Stamford-based company in 2014. She spent about two years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016. Over the next five years, the 39-year-old became one of the top female superstars in WWE, winning the RAW Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Title. However, she was released in November 2021.

Earlier this year, Jax made a surprise appearance to participate in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In an interview with After The Bell, she disclosed that her return was due to it being Tamina's last appearance in the Royal Rumble.

"So, you obviously know my cousin Tamina. She was like, 'I don't know sis, this might be my last rumble.' And I'm like, 'Oh, no, is it your last Rumble? I would love be a part of it.' Cuz they had asked me the previous year. And just newly released, they had asked me to return for the Rumble and I said, was a very expletive, no. And so, this year I'm thinking like, 'if they ask me and if this is gonna be Tamina's last Rumble, I really wanna be a part of it,'" she said.

The former RAW Women's Champion added:

"I had reached out to, I told TJ [Wilson] and said, 'hey, if there's any way they think they want to put me in the Rumble, I would love to be a part of the Rumble. And I told John Cone, and so, then apparently it worked out. I was at my mom's house in California like two weeks before and Dan from TR had reached out, was like, 'Hey, so you're gonna be in the Rumble. I was like, 'Okay!' I was like, 'Sure, why not?' So thankfully, I had gear makers that got it together. But I had no intention of being full-time again. I thought come back, have a cool little Rumble entrance, do something cool, possibly with my cousin, which didn't even happen, and then kinda go off and go back to the farm." [42:00 - 43:29]

Nia Jax will compete for the Women's World Title at WWE Crown Jewel

On the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax made a surprise return to WWE TV. The former RAW Women's Champion attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley on her first night back.

The Irresistible Force will now square off against Rodrigeuz, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Ripley for the latter's Women's World Championship next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

